Leaders quitting TMC ahead of polls are traitors, says Nusrat

KOLKATA: Taking a dig at the defectors, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan said leaders, who are quitting the party, are traitors.



"If the leaders are facing problems within the party, they should have discussed it with senior party leaders including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instead of mud-slinging ahead of the Assembly elections," added Jahan.

According to Jahan, the traitors — who left the party — are claiming that the party has turned into a private limited company being run by two individuals. However, she rubbished such claims.

"I personally feel that a party cannot be run by only two individuals. I have seen that there is democracy within the party. All leaders are informed before taking any decision. Upon reaching a consensus from the majority, a decision is taken," Jahan added.

According to Jahan, Mamata Banerjee is the party's real face. "Due to her (Mamata Banerjee) image, we have received tickets. It can't be ever denied that Banerjee is the sole head of the party as she is its founder," she added.

"People may be dissatisfied with party functions. But why did they choose to say it in public just ahead of the Assembly elections? They might have said it before too. The leaders, who are trying to portray a negative image of Banerjee ahead of the Assembly elections, had once joined TMC because of her work," added Jahan. She feels that even as the BJP is trying hard to gain grounds in Bengal, when such defectors quit TMC the party's image becomes cleaner.

According to Jahan, the party's main assets are its workers and a party can only be strengthened if a party leader removes all his or her ego and works for the upliftment of the party workers.