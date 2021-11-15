Leaders & people pay tribute to Subrata Mukherjee

KOLKATA: People from different walks of life and Trinamool Congress leaders paid their tributes to Subrata Mukherjee, whose 'Shradh' ceremony was held in south Kolkata on Sunday. Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid his tribute to the late minister.



Mukherjee died of a massive heart attack at SSKM hospital on November 4.

Sudip Banerjee, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP said: "Subrata da's void will be difficult to fill up. He was very sharp and had practical wisdom. He was an able administrator."

Tapas Roy, veteran Trinamool leader, said: "Subrata da as a student leader had inspired many people to join politics. He was like their guardian. His ready wit was appreciated by those who were his political opponents. His stock of Bengali proverbs was very rich and could use them as and when necessary."

PB Ghosh, who knew Mukherjee for the past five decades, said: "He could tackle any difficult situation with a smiling face." The residents of the housing complex in south Kolkata where he used to live were yet to come out of the shock. Sulekha Jain said: "Whenever he saw us, he greeted us with a smiling face and exchanged pleasantries."