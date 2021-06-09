Leader of Nandigram movement dies at 93

KOLKATA: Sheikh Kudrat Ali, one of the leaders of Nandigram movement died at a private nursing home at Tamluk on Monday afternoon.



He was 93-year-old and suffering from age related ailments for quite some time. He was admitted to the nursing home and was under treatment. His condition deteriorated from Monday morning and he breathed his last in the afternoon.

He was the president of the Krishijomi Roksha Committee at Khejuri. A pall of gloom descended upon the villages adjoining Nandigram and Khejuri as soon as the news of his death spread. People came to his house and paid their last respect.