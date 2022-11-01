Lawyers of 269 primary teachers who lost jobs to seek details from Board

kolkata: The lawyers of 269 people whose jobs as primary teachers were cancelled will issue letters to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education seeking detailed information with regards to the complainants.

Details like their names, addresses and the schools that these 269 people were working at have been sought by the lawyers in the letters which are being sent to the primary education board. The Supreme Court had granted an interim stay on the Calcutta HC order on the cancellation of 269 primary teachers' jobs, who had secured a position despite allegedly failing in the written test. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had cancelled the jobs of these primary teachers in connection with the recruitment corruption case. The judgement was upheld by the Division Bench of the High Court.

The 269 primary teachers had then approached the apex court. The complainants will have to submit affidavits within four weeks. The SC had stated that each complainant will have to explain the appointment to the SC lawyers. Thereafter, a detailed hearing on the appointment will take place on whether the complainants were able to express their opinions in the

Calcutta HC.