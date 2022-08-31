Lawyer held for sending threat letter to judge of CBI court

kolkata: A lawyer was arrested for his alleged involvement in threatening the magistrate of Special CBI court, Asansol. On August 20, Rajesh Chakraborty, Judge of the Special CBI court, Asansol received a threat letter demanding bail of Anubrata.



In the letter it was mentioned that if Chakraborty does not grant bail, then his family members will be framed in narcotics related cases. Chakraborty had informed the matter to the Calcutta High Court.

When Anubrata was asked about the letter, he had claimed that it was the work of BJP. Asansol Durgapur Police had registered a case in this regard. During the investigation several people were questioned and on Monday afternoon police arrested a lawyer identified as Sudipto Roy from Asansol. Sources informed, Roy was the person who had sent the threat letter to the Special CBI court Judge mentioning the name of local TMC leader Bappa Chatterjee.