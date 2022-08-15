Law will take its own course, but on what grounds was Anubrata held, asks Mamata

KOLKATA: Referring to the arrest of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president of Birbhum, Anubrata Mondal, party's chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said law would take its own course and at the same breath she also questioned on what grounds the former had been arrested.



She was said this while addressing a rally at Behala. "The cows come from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Then, they are allegedly smuggled to Bangladesh. What the BSF does at the border? The coal mines are guarded by the CISF personnel. Union minister is the head of BSF and CISF. What actions have been taken against their senior officials?" she questioned.

She alleged that the BJP was trying to scare TMC before 2024 Lok Sabha election and defame its leaders. "They may arrest Abhishek, Bobby (Firhad Hakim) or Aroop (Biswas). They can fill up all the correctional homes with our leaders. But we will continue to raise our voice against the BJP. We will die but not bow down. One Kesto (Anubrata's nickname) will go and hundreds of Kestos will come. He lost his wife, who was suffering from cancer. Anubrata did not want any portfolio of a minister. I even offered him to become a Rajya Sabha member, which he refused. The media is showing his properties quoting sources, but who are these sources?" she questioned.

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, she said: "We had given shelter to the traitors. Why the ED is not investigating into their properties? How many fishing trawlers he has along with hotels and petrol pumps? Who had taken money from the teachers? Why the CBI is silent on the matter?" she asked.

She said there will be state-wide agitation from August 16, which is 'Khela Hobe Divas', to highlight the partisan attitude of the agencies.

"We should expose the thieves. The Sarada case started during the Left Front regime and many of the CPI(M) leaders were involved," she said adding "there is another leader who always shout against me and why his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling has not been probed."

Referring to her meeting with the Prime Minister, Banerjee said: "Some have described the meeting as a 'meeting for setting (understanding).' The Centre has not paid our dues. Even those who work under the 100 days work scheme have not got salaries for the past seven months. It is my duty to raise the matter before the PM. There were Congress CMs, then why didn't they call their meeting as setting."