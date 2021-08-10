Law to protect 'land rights of tribals' must be brought by Centre, says CM

Jhargram: Expressing her gratitude to the people of Jangalmahal for the landslide victory in the Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stated that a law should be immediately brought by the Centre to protect the land rights of tribal people.



This was Banerjee's first visit to Jangalmahal after returning to power for the third consecutive term.

Addressing the "Biswa Adivasi Diwas" (International Tribal Day) at Jhargram Stadium, Banerjee said: "Bengal government already framed a law to check transfer of plots of tribal populace to people who does not belong to the community. The rights of tribals have to be protected. Their land cannot be transferred in Bengal. The Centre should also pass a law in the same line to protect their (tribals) land rights across the country".

Draped in a "panji" a saree that is commonly used by women from tribal community, Banerjee participated in tribal dance at the beat of "dhamsa" and "madol". She was also found playing "dhamsa" winning hearts of the local people.

She urged the people of Jangalmahal to feel free to approach her in case of any need or problem. "But never misunderstand us," Banerjee said, adding that her government always works for the development of the people from the region.

"It is your love and affection that helped us return to power with a thumping majority. We have won in all four seats of Jhargram," Banerjee stated.

She said that her government does not differentiate on the lines of caste, creed or religion and ensures overall development of the state.

It needs mention that Trinamool Congress has regained it's stronghold in Jangalmahal where the party bagged 29 of the 40 Assembly segments in the region.

She further stated that her government has taken all steps for overall development of the tribal communities and at least 95 per cent people in Jhargram has received benefits of different state-run schemes.

A separate department was also set up by her government for development of tribals.

Three superspeciality hospitals have been set up at Jhargram, Nayagram and Gopiballavpur.

Four new colleges have come up in the district besides 100 per cent electrification. Even those went missing during Maoist unrest, their family members have received financial assistance.

Giving details of the development projects, Banerjee stated that 100 schools for tribal populace and 500 schools exclusively to teach in Alchiki script is being set up.

Banerjee felicitated several eminent tribal personalities and students from tribal communities at the programme.