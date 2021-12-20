Law min attends Intra-Bar soccer tourney

KOLKATA: State Law minister Moloy Ghatak attended the one-day Intra-Bar Football Knockout Tournament 2021 held at Mohammedan Sporting Club ground on Saturday.

The tournament, organised by the Executive Committee of the High Court Club, Calcutta, was graced by Justice Subrata Talukdar. Ashok Kumar Dhandhania, president of the High Court Club, Calcutta, Danish Iqbal, General Secretary of Mohammedan Sporting Club and Paritosh Sinha, Hony Chairman of Football Sub- Committee, 2021 were present on the occasion.

"There were 15 teams comprising lawyers. Game Changer was the winner. Criminal Justice was runners up," said Advocate Imtiaz Ahmed, Hony Secretary of High Court Club, Calcutta.