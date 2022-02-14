'Last spell of winter': Temp drops by 4 degree Celsius in past 48 hours in state

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen a drop in the temperature by 4 degree Celsius in the past 48 hours with the lowest temperature being registered at 14 degree Celsius on Sunday.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that lowest temperature in the city will remain below normal in the next couple of days as well.

People in the city and also in some of the south Bengal districts will experience more cold in the next few days.

According to weather experts, this is the last spell of winter. The lowest temperature in the city remained around 14 degree Celsius on Saturday.

The lowest temperature in the city started dipping from the end of last week. People have been witnessing cold weather in the past few days. Some of the North and South Bengal districts received rainfall earlier this week.

The MeT office also said that the lowest temperature in Kolkata may remain around 14 degree Celsius in the next two days.

Cold weather prevailed in the city and many other south Bengal districts in the beginning of this week and then the mercury again turned upward from last Wednesday.

A fluctuating weather and the rise and fall in the mercury in quick succession are causing infections among the people.