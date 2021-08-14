Laskhmir Bhandar: South Dinajpur admin ready with about 3 lakh forms

BALURGHAT: In a bid to ensure the service to the beneficiaries of newly-launched Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme (LBS) by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, South Dinajpur district administration is now ready with 3 lakh forms for the beneficiaries of the district.



"We have already around 3 lakh Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme forms in hand and started sending the same to all eight blocks of the district. The beneficiaries can apply to get the benefit of the scheme from August 16 when the Duare Sarkar (Government at the doorsteps) scheme for 2021 starts," said an administrative official.

"In 2020, the Swasthya Sathi Scheme announced by the Chief Minister to provide health facilities to the people of the state achieved a grand success. This year, we are expecting the Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme will achieve the same success. The eligible applicant can apply through the camps of Duare Sarkar to get the benefit of it," he said.

"With the help of the financial support provided through this scheme, 10 to 20 per cent of the monthly expenditure of a beneficiary will be covered up," said an official, also adding that the financial benefit will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Notably, the eligibility and other criteria in order to get the benefit of the scheme have been issued by the department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare on July 30. This scheme will come into force from September 1.