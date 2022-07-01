Largest in Eastern India: Science City to unveil giant sundial
kolkata: Science City, Kolkata will unveil a giant sundial – the largest in eastern India on Friday to mark the occasion of its silver jubilee celebration
A film titled "Kolkata: The City of Joy", and an exhibition on "25 Years of Science City" will also be inaugurated to mark the occasion and also the commemoration of 75 years of Indian Independence.
Interestingly, Science City Kolkata has recorded the highest number of visitors for the month of May this year .
"The previous highest attendance in the month of May was in the financial year 1998-99 when 1,49694 persons had turned up. But this May we have had 1,54,416 visitors in Science City. Considering the fact that COVID had its effect from March 2020 to March 2022 , the attendance has been very satisfying," Anurag Kumar, Director Science City said. The attendance in winter (December – January) at Science City is around 2.25 lakhs monthly. .
The sundial having a length of 13 metres on Science Park will show the local time which varies within the range of 17-27 minutes as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). In June-July, the local time is 20 minutes ahead of IST. "A correctional table has been provided along with the sundial so that people know the exact time and do not get confused," a senior official of Science City said.Professor Sibaji Raha, former director of Bose Institute and Ingit Mukherjee formed Director General of National Council of Science Museums will be doing the official inauguration.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Shinde is CM, Fadnavis his Dy30 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shinde as CM: BJP looking to capture 'regional sentiments'30 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
BJP has 'unethically' toppled yet another state with money & muscle...30 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Fadnavis didn't seem happy accepting Dy CM's post but followed orders, ...30 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT
8 killed, 72 missing as landslide hits railway construction site30 Jun 2022 7:03 PM GMT