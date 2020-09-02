Landslide on National Highway 55

Darjeeling: A landslide occurred on the National Highway 55 at Rongtong 12th mile below Tindharia in the Kurseong sub division on Tuesday.



A shop was washed away by the slide. A house below the NH55 was also partially damaged. The landslide occurred at around 4 am.

The landslide damaged a part of the road. Continuous rains could wash away the remaining part of the affected

stretch.

The NH 55 connects the Plains of Siliguri with Darjeeling via Tindharia and Kurseong. "Further rains could shut down the road completely. The NH authorities visited the spot and took stock of the situation. A shop was washed away by the slide. The house belonging to Sukhbir Tamang was was partially damaged," stated Joti Bhattarai, a local resident.

In the past 24 hours (as recorded on Tuesday morning,) Kurseong recorded 87.8 mm; Jalpaiguri 96.2mm; Siliguri 54.6 mm; Cooch Behar 52.8mm; Gangtok 5.2 mm of rain. Darjeeling and Kalimpong did not receive any rainfall.