Landmark movement of goods between Bengal to Tripura via Bangladesh reach final leg

Kolkata: First movement of transit goods from Kolkata to Tripura via Chattogram Port has reached the final stages of its journey.



The vessel, MV Shejyoti, carrying four transit containers was flagged-off from Kolkata dock of Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, the erstwhile

Kolkata Port Trust on July 16.

After loading some export containers from Haldia dock, the vessel reached Chattogram Port on July 21. Despite the bad weather at Chattogram, the transit containers were unloaded from the vessel in the late evening of July 21st and were dispatched to Akhaura land customs station in Bangladesh. Travelling a distance of around 200 km, the containers arrived at Akhaura LCS on Wednesday afternoon. After completing the paperwork related formalities , the containers are expected to enter Agartala on Thursday early morning.

"Opening of this route with the support of Bangladesh Government holds a great potential for North-East region in reducing the transit time and logistics cost. In future, a substantial quantity of rice, wheat, pulses, steel and project cargo is expected to be transported to North-East region using this multimodal route," said a senior Port official India had signed an MoU with Bangladesh in 2015 for the movement of Indian goods in Bangladesh through waterways, rail, road or multimodal transport