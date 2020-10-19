Landlord stabs tenant to death

Kolkata: A person died after being stabbed with a scissor by his landlord on Saturday night in Tangra area.



According to sources, the landlord of 38/H/16 D.C. Dey Road identified as Ashok Das was planning to give his property to a promoter. But the tenants who were staying for several years refused to vacate the area and over the issue a dispute cropped up since the past few months. Police informed that on Saturday night around 11:30 pm, Ashok's son Anil Das got involved in an altercation with a tenant identified as Sunil Das. It is alleged that Anil hit Sunil on his head with a brick.

Seeing this, another tenant identified as Manoj Ram protested. SAs soon as he tried to stop Anil from assaulting Sunil, few other family members of Anil and Ashok started assaulting Ram. All of a sudden Anil stabbed Ram on his belly with a scissor. When another tenant Goutam Das tried to stop Anil, he was also attacked by Anil and suffered a cut injury on his hand. Both the injured persons were rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital where Ram was declared brought dead. Goutam has been admitted there and undergoing treatment.

Later Ram's wife lodged a complaint against seven people including Anil and Ashok follow which all of them were arrested on charges of murder.