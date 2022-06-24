Land identified in Baruipur to set up college for the specially-abled

KOLKATA: The state Mass Education Extension and Library Services department has identified land in Baruipur in South 24-Parganas for setting up a college for higher education of the specially-abled students.



"There are two schools in the state where these physically-challenged students can pursue education till class XII. But there is no scope for their further education. The department hopes to set up infrastructure so that education and lodging facilities can be provided to at least 400 such students- 200 boys and 200 girls," Siddiqullah Chowdhury state Minister for Mass Education Extension and Library Services said.

A proposal in this regard will soon be sent to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her approval. There are 15000 such students studying in the school level under the supervision of the Mass Education Extension department, the Minister said.

Many of these students hail from tribal areas and their poor parents cannot bear the educational expenses, so free education is imparted by the department claimed the minister. The minister said that his department has introduced a new scheme 'Nijer Boi Nije Poro' ( Read your own book) where students, common people and elderly can come to libraries to read their own books. "Many people face difficulty in reading books in their own homes, due to various reasons. They can come to libraries and read books comfortably without any disturbance. This facility has been introduced in 13 government libraries including the Ultadanga state Central Library," the minister said.

He added that among 2.07 crore books stocked in 2480 libraries across the state, 50 lakh books have been damaged due to severe cyclonic storm Amphan that had hit the state in May 2020 and Covid effect. Half of these books have been recovered and revived.

The department has digitised 35000 rare books across the libraries in the state, the minister said during the question answer session at the state Assembly on Thursday.

The minister said that 774 libraries across the state has been providing space for facilitation centres for providing benefits of various state government schemes.