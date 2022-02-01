Land for Deocha Pachami project: 1 from each family to get job of constable

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet on Monday approved relaxation in recruitment for those who would give their land for the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum.



"We have decided that one member from each of the families who will give their land for the project will be handed over a job of a junior constable or a senior constable depending upon their educational qualification. About 5100 such posts have already been approved,"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Banerjee added that 139 persons have already agreed to give their land for the project. She, however, made it clear that work would first commence on 1000 acres that belong to the state government. "Land will be taken only from those who will be willing,"she added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 9 last year had announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at Deocha Pachami coal block, clearly stating that there will be no acquisition of land like what had taken place during the Left Front rule.

She further stated that the state government would ensure rehabilitation of the people who would give their land for the project. They will be provided with alternate land and houses. Jobs will be given to at least one person from each family and all their rights will be protected. Person, who has a house on the acquired piece of land, will get a compensation of something between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh per bigha. Apart from this, they will also get additional Rs 5.5 lakh each as an allowance for 'maintenance, shifting, cattle shed, etc'. They will also get a house measuring 600 sq feet each at RR Colony. The state government will set up a Model RR Colony with all civic amenities including road, drinking water supply, health centre, power supply, anganwadi centres, ration shops, banks, playground, community centre, prayer halls for people from all religions and burial ground

According to sources, the state has to acquire 2,267 acres for the project. The state government has decided to impart technical training to the youths residing in the area close to the proposed Deocha-Pachami coal mine in Birbhum to help them secure jobs when the project starts. The West Bengal Swarojgar Corporation Limited (WBSCL) would be the implementing agency for the training.

The Deocha Pachami coal block is spread across 3,400 acres at Mohammad Bazar block of Birbhum district with around 1,198 million tonne coal reserve and 1,400 million tonne cubic basalt deposit. Around 21,000 people (including 3,601 SC and 9,034 ST) people reside in 4,314 houses in 12 villages in the area.