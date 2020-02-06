Land dealer shot & hacked to death in Sonarpur, cops suspect personal feud

Kolkata: A land dealer was shot and hacked to death at Sonarpur in South 24-Parganas by four miscreants on Thursday morning.



According to locals, the deceased, identified as Narayan Biswas (42), was going towards Raipur bazaar on Thursday at around 9:35 am. When he was crossing a field in Dighir Par area, four miscreants whose faces were covered with handkerchiefs riding two bikes blocked his way.

Before Biswas could react, one of the miscreants fired multiple rounds at him.

When Biswas hit the ground after being shot, miscreants allegedly started stabbing him with several sharp weapons.

Hearing sounds gunshot and Biswas' scream, locals ran for help. Sensing resistance, miscreants fled the spot.

Biswas reportedly died on the spot. Later police was informed. After police personnel from the Sonarpur police station went to the spot, locals reportedly started agitation. After almost an hour, police assured the locals that they will take necessary steps soon and sent the body for autopsy examination.

However, police claimed that though Biswas used to work as a land dealer, he was known to police as a criminal. It is alleged that he used to sell the same land to multiple buyers and duped them.

Earlier, Biswas was arrested on multiple occasions for carrying illegal firearms, dacoity, criminal intimidation and also for assaulting several people.

It is suspected that he was killed over some rivalry. A case has been initiated against unknown miscreants and the police is searching for the accused persons. Sources claimed, cops have got some clues based on which investigators are expecting a quick crackdown.

A few years ago Biswas was shot but was saved by a whisker. Police are questioning his family members to find out with whom Biswas had business relation at present and in the past.