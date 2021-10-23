Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: Beneficiaries without Aadhaar or Swasthya Sathi card can also apply

Kolkata: The state government will now allow a woman to apply for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme even if she does not possess Swastha Sathi card/ Aadhaar card/ SC/ST certificate (if applicable).



If it is established by enquiry that the applicant is eligible to receive Swastha Sathi/Aadhaar/SC/ST certificate (if applicable), then the application for her Lakshmir Bhandar will be recommended for approval.

A notification regarding this has been brought out by the Department of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare on Friday and was communicated to all concerned District Magistrates.

Till date, an applicant needed to submit her Swastha Sathi card along with Aadhaar card with the application for Lakshmir Bhandar. One belonging to the SC/ST category was also required to submit her caste certificate .

Sources in the state government said that more than 1 crore women have received their dues under the scheme by Thursday. The due amounts for September and October have been credited to their respective accounts. The state government has already spent Rs 1,082 crores for the scheme .

According to sources, the state government had received around 1.97 crore applications for the scheme. Under the scheme, women from general category and SC/ST category started receiving Rs 500 and Rs 1000 per month respectively.

Sources said that the state government received reports that there are many applications that remained incomplete due to issues related to caste certificate, Aadhaar and bank account.