Lakshmir Bhandar: Process of opening target group bank accounts picks up pace

KOLKATA: Days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the scheme 'Lakshmir Bhandar' to provide financial assistance to women head of the family, state government officials working at the Duare Sarkar outreach camps found that many of the women beneficiaries don't have their individual bank accounts and steps have been taken to speed up opening of their bank accounts.

The women beneficiaries have been asked to go to their nearby banks to open their personal accounts.

Senior officials of the state government said the beneficiaries had been asked to open their bank accounts and then fill up the form of Lakshmir Bhandar.

According to a section of bank managers, they are receiving applications from about 2,000 women, who do not possess individual bank accounts.

They either share their accounts with their husbands or any other family member. The scheme has got a huge response from women who do not have any income and are dependent on others.

A senior bank manager of New Ballygunge branch said: "As the rush of eligible beneficiaries is huge, we have made a separate queue for them by adhering to all COVID-19 protocols." Under the initiative, the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to women heads of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families, and Rs 500 to those belonging to the general category.

A senior officer said the largest number of beneficiaries, ie, 2,13,750 turned up at registration camps in South 24-Parganas. Besides, 1,31,844 turned up in Murshidabad, 44,625 in North Dinajpur, 7,82 in West Midnapore, 74,426 in East Midnapore, 20,790 in Alipurduar, 54,26 in Birbhum and 21,748 in South Dinajpur 62,506 in East Burdwan, 57,100 in Coochbehar, 34,340 in Malda, 28,631 in Jhargram, 45,608 in Bankura, 12,695 in West Burdwan, 34,720 in Jalpaiguri. 20,955 in Darjeeling, 56,496 in Nadia, 42,613 in Purulia, 48,914 in Howrah, 2,341 in Kalimpong and 10,448 in Kolkata.