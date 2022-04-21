Lakshmir Bhandar: At least 1.5 cr women benefited

KOLKATA/BALURGHAT: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee included about 5 lakh more women in the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme on Wednesday. So far, about 1.5 crore women have been benefited from the scheme.



The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the distribution of Lakshmi Bhandar to the beneficiaries on Wednesday. Meanwhile, benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme were handed over to about 250 women on Wednesday at Baluchhaya auditorium in Balurghat in a programme organised by the South Dinajpur district administration.

DM Ayesha Rani A, Additional District Magistrate Vivek Kumar, Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality Ashok Kumar Mitra along with many district administrative officials were present in the programme. "As per instruction of the state government, the beneficiaries of about 250 women from this district were given the benefits of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme on Wednesday. Earlier the women had applied to get the benefit of the scheme," the DM said.