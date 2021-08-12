Lakshmir Bhandar: 4 held for malpractice

kolkata: Taking strict action against malpractices over Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, police arrested four persons at Ambani in Jalpaiguri for selling application forms of the scheme when the Bengal government has clearly stated that beneficiaries do not have to pay a single penny to get the benefits of the state-run schemes.



Acting on a tip off, police arrested all four, including three members of the same family, from Ambani in Jalpaiguri. They were charging Rs 40 to Rs 50 for each form. Police arrested Sikha Dey Sarkar, her husband Bapi Dey Sarkar and her brother-in-law Bappa Dey Sarkar. One Biswajit Mohanta alias Khokan was also arrested. Computers, photocopy machines and printers have also been seized.