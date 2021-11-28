Lakshmir Bhandar: 3K applications rejected for wrong info

balurghat: As many as 3,000 applications for Lakshmir Bhandar project were rejected by the South Dinajpur district administration due to wrong information, including the personal information and banking details provided by the applicants, a district administrative official said here.



According to the official, the same applicants had provided more than one bank account numbers that were registered by the names of different persons. "In many cases, the applicants had appealed several times in order to get the benefit of the scheme. They had provided different bank account numbers that were not registered by their names. While verifying their details in the portal, we had received the information regarding the matter. More than 3,000 applications were rejected for the submission of wrong information by the applicants," he said.

In South Dinajpur, more than 3.30 lakh applications were received by the district administration. After verification, around 3 lakh applicants started receiving the money directly to their bank accounts.

"The verification process is still going on. The rest of the applicants will receive their amount once their applications are being verified," added the official.