Lakshmi idol sale dips as prices soar

Kolkata: Sales of Goddess Lakshmi idols have significantly dropped this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.



"Every year, we sell around 4,500–5000 Lakshmi idols. This year, the scenario is totally different. There is at least 30-40 per cent decrease in sale of idols this year. People are afraid of stepping out due to the ongoing pandemic," said Babu Pal, secretary of Kumartuli Mritshilpi Sanskriti Samity. Lakshmi Puja is celebrated after Durga Puja. This year, Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on October 30.

People start buying Lakshmi idols two days before the Puja from Kumartuli. However, a handful of customers were present at Kumartuli on Tuesday. The cost of Goddess Lakshmi deity was comparatively higher from other years. Last year, a four-feet height Lakshmi idols were sold at Rs 1,200 per piece. This year, the same idol is priced between Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,500. Similarly, the 2.5 feet idol that used to cost Rs 1,000 has now shot up to Rs 1200. "Depending upon the size of the idols, there is an increase of Rs 250-Rs 300. This is due to the fact that the price of the raw materials have increased substantially," said Pal.

He said that the price of the raw materials especially straw, earth has increased manifold along with the transportation cost. As a result, small and medium artisans are affected badly.

Sib, a resident of Gariahat said: "Every year, I buy a four-feet Goddess Lakshmi idol from Kumartuli. This year, I didn't buy it due to the financial crunch that arose due to COVID-19. Instead, I bought the smallest deity (one feet) from the nearby market."