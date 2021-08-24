Lakhmir Bhandar: Asha & Kanyasree beneficiaries to assist applicants

Kolkata: Taking strict measures to avert anonymous person filling up application forms in the name of helping beneficiaries at Duare Sarkar camps, the Bengal government has directed all district authorities to engage Kanyashree beneficiaries, ASHA and ICDS workers if needed to extend necessary support to people turning up at the camps of the biggest outreach drive.



In the directive from Nabanna, it has been clearly stated that no individual apart from the posted state government official should be allowed to fill up forms for applicants.

In that case manpower can be increased by engaging Kanyashree beneficiaries or college goers. ASHA and ICDS workers can also be engaged for the same.

The step has been taken after it came into notice that members of some political parties were getting involved in the name of assisting people in filling up application forms of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

Directions have been given that neither any elected member of panchayats nor members of any local club should be allowed to get involved in such activities.

The number of Duare Sarkar camps has already been increased and it would now been held at every booths specially for Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

If needed camps may also be held in school buildings.