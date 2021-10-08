Lake Town-VIP Road Subway now open for users

kolkata: Lake Town-VIP Road Subway was officially opened for common people on Wednesday evening .



It is the first subway on this important stretch to have escalators going both ways at either end. It is the first subway made by the Public Works Department (PWD) in the city using the box jack pushing technology.

"The technology has enabled us to set it up below the busy VIP Road without closing or restricting the traffic movement at any time during the stage of construction. VIP Road is one of the most important roads that connects Kolkata Airport to the rest of the city. The work for construction of the subway had started after the Durga Puja last year," a senior official of PWD department said.

"I thank the people of Bidhannagar for believing in me and bestowing their support and for giving me the opportunity to serve as your representative as Member of Legislative Assembly for the fourth consecutive term," Sujit Bose, MLA from Bidhannagar who also happens to be Fire and Emergency Services minister said. According to sources, a similar type of subway is being constructed at Dum Dum Park crossing, which will take a few months more to be completed. Both subways will be about 68m long, 6.5m wide and 2.7m high. The combined construction cost of the two underpasses has been pegged at Rs 26 crore.

"We have plans to gradually shut or dismantle the existing footbridge over VIP Road at Lake Town crossing," said a PWD official. Earlier, in 2018, the authorities had set up two subways at Golaghata and Sreebhumi crossings.