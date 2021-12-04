'Lake Town to get water treatment plant at Rs 285 cr by Feb'

kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) is coming up with a water treatment plant capable of producing 15 million gallons of water per day at Bangur Avenue in Lake Town.



About 10 wards under South Dum Dum Municipality will be greatly benefitted in terms of drinking water once this water project is commissioned.

Water from the river Hooghly will be pumped in through an intake jetty at Kamarhati and will travel around a 18 km pipeline to the treatment plant where it will be filtered and channelised in south Dum Dum.

State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose , who is an MLA from Bidhannagar, along with KMDA CEO Antara Acharya and other senior officials reviewed the progress of work for the project that entails an investment of Rs 285 crore.

"Laketown, Dakshindari, Bangur and its adjacent areas will have uninterrupted supply of potable drinking water soon after the completion of the project which is expected to be complete by February 2022. At the same time, the dependence on surface water will be reduced drastically," a senior KMDA official said.

Some roads were damaged and there were some other problems faced by residents during the course of work that was informed to Bose.

The minister also visited the spot and gave instructions to the concerned officials to ensure that the problems are addressed at an earliest.