Lake Kalibari felicitates ambulance drivers

Kolkata: Lake Kalibari Authority has felicitated the ambulance drivers carrying

Covid patients and the persons cremating the bodies of those who died of Covid.

The lake Kalibari authority informed that though Covid warriors like doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, police and social workers have been recognised for their service during the pandemic, people like ambulance drivers and people related to cremating Covid patients' bodies are

far from limelight.

On September 3, several such people were honoured by handing off some gifts as a mark of gratitude along with a 'uttariyo'.