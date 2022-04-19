Lake Gardens: 6 held after 2 groups clash

kolkata: A clash broke out between two groups in Lake Gardens over demolishing a house. Trinamool Congress MP, Saugata Roy, who lives nearby intervened and called the police.

According to Roy, around 11:30 am on Monday he suddenly heard some people screaming. When he rushed out, saw two groups of people involved in the construction material supply and work were fighting each other. After a while, cops reached the spot and nabbed six people.

It was found that a house in the area was being demolished for the purpose of a new building construction. When one group got the work from its owner, members of other groups became furious and attacked the opposite group. Later, Roy said he requested the cops to intervene and stop the demolition work.