Lady rifle shooter found hanging at Bally hostel

KOLKATA: A woman rifle shooter from Jharkhand committed suicide at her hostel in Bally, Howrah on Wednesday. Police recovered a suicide note, in which the shooter had written that she was unable to fulfill the desires of her parents and thus committing suicide.



According to sources, on Wednesday morning boarders of the hostel— where the state-level shooter Kanika Layak (28) was staying— informed police that she was not opening the door.

Cops from Bally police station broke the door and found Layak hanging from the ceiling. She was rushed to the Howrah hospital, where the shooter was declared brought dead.

While inquiring, cops came to know that Layak recently got disqualified in a tournament due to some issues and was depressed.

About four months ago, she had came to Bally to join the coaching camp of shooter Joydeb Karmakar.

Layak used to take part in the state-level shooting competitions in Jharkhand. She had earlier posted on social media about the lack of development of the sports equipment by the Jharkhand government, which was seen by actor Sonu Sood. The actor, during March, gifted Layak a modern rifle so that she could carry on with her training.