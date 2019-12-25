Labourer with amputated leg denied admission to various medical colleges

Kolkata: A daily wage labourer, whose leg was amputated from knee has been allegedly been denied admission by various medical colleges in the city over the past eight days



and finally secured admission to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The victim, Jayanta Rajbangshi, a resident of Birbhum, met with an accident on December 18 when his right leg was chopped off after being hit by a goods train at Dankuni.

His family members initially took him to Uttarpara state general hospital but the patient was soon transferred to the SSKM Hospital. The family members of the victim alleged that the victim was denied admission at the trauma care centre of SSKM as there was no bed available.

The family members of the victim said that the patient was then transferred to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

The patient was given admission at the emergency department of the hospital on December 19.

The patient then again transferred to the NRS Medical College and Hospital on December 23. The family members alleged that the patient was supposed to undergo an operation at the NRS Medical College and Hospital but the operation could not be performed as a machine did not function at the hospital. The patient was finally taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The family members also alleged that the patient was asked to visit the outdoor department before getting admission.