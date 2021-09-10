Labour Min's convoy meets with accident, three injured

Kolkata: Two policemen and a taxi driver were injured when a taxi collided head-on with a car in Labour minister Becharam Manna's convoy at Manicktala in North Kolkata.



The state Labour minister, however, remained unhurt and took immediate steps for treatment of the injured taxi driver and the policemen.

The incident took place when Manna's convoy was heading towards Rajabazar from Manicktala. All of a sudden a car of his convoy collided with a taxi. Traffic policemen in the area rushed to the spot and ensured that no traffic congestion took place due to the incident. Later, the minister left for his destination.