Labour department starts process for Aadhaar seeding of UAN for Jute mill employees

kolkata: The state Labour department on Monday started organising camps at the jute mills for seeding of Aadhaar number with Universal Account Number (UAN). Such a camp was held at Ludlow Jute mill in Howrah in presence of state Labour minister Becharam Manna and more than 200 workers' mobile numbers were seeded with UAN for seeding of Aadhaar number with UAN as per guidelines of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).



"We have set a three months time frame to complete this process of Aadhaar seeding. The exercise will be taken up in all the 60 odd functional jute mills in the state," a senior official of the Labour department said.Senior officials of the department including Labour commissioner Javed Akhtar, and top officials from Providend Fund and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) attended the camp.

A few days back, the minister wrote to Union Labour minister Bhupender Yadav seeking extension of the timeline for seeding of Aadhaar number with Universal Account Number (UAN) particularly in respect of Jute, Tea and Beedi industry for at least another three months.

The minister highlighted the various factors that have caused a bottleneck in the implementation of mandatory Aadhaar seeding with UAN as per guidelines of Employees' Providend Fund Organisation (EPFO) by August 31.

According to the letter, the Aadhaar seeding in some cases has not been possible because of mismatches in name, date of birth, gender and such corrections need to be done first.

Moreover most of the people working in jute mills are not familiar with the gadgets and modern digital world and change their mobile numbers frequently and as a result cannot login their PF account successfully.