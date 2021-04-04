Labhpur: BJP leader to fight polls as an Independent candidate

Kolkata: BJP leader Monirul Islam has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Labhpur assembly constituency in Birbhum district on Saturday. Islam was denied a ticket to contest the elections and has fielded Biswajit Mondal from that seat.

"I want to serve the common people of Labhpur. So I have decided to contest the polls," said Islam. A section of local BJP leadership said Monirul had the desire to field his son Asif Islam from the seat which the central BJP leadership did not approve. Islam who had won in TMC's ticket in the assembly elections of 2011 and 2016 had defected to BJP after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During a press conference at BJP's party office at Birbhum in early March after the announcement of election dates in Bengal Islam had challenged TMC that their nominee would be defeated by 50,000 votes from

Labhpur. "I am not aware why he took such a decision. I should speak with him," BJP district president Dhrubo Saha said. TMC's district vice president Abhijit Singha is contesting the polls from Labhpur and is confident of

victory.