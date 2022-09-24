Kurmi agitation: At least 205 trains cancelled since Tuesday

KOLKATA: The rail blockade by Kurmis continued for the fourth day on Friday at Kustaur and Khemasuli stations of South Eastern Railway, with at least 205 mail, express and passenger trains getting cancelled so far over the past few days, an official said. Kurmis had first taken to rail and road blockades in Bengal and neighbouring states on September 20 demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

In Jharkhand and Odisha, however, the blockade of railway tracks was lifted on that very day itself, but the protest at the two stations of Bengal continued.

The agitation began at Kustaur and Nimdih railway stations of Adra Division, Khemasuli and Bhanjpur railway stations of Kharagpur division and Aunlajori station of Chakradharpur Division on Tuesday at 4 am.