Kunal to return salary earned from Saradha

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has decided to return the money which he earned from Saradha as salary and advertisements.



Earlier a few days ago, Ghosh after coming out from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had his proposal to return the money leaving the amount of income tax had been accepted by the central agency.

On Wednesday, Ghosh posted about it on a social media platform and claimed that he was returning Rs 2.67 crore to the ED.

Ghosh also claimed that though he appealed before the ED officials to return the money in 2017, Ghosh faced tremendous difficulties to arrange money as a huge amount of money was spent for his legal battle and his mother's illness.

Now, Ghosh has given his ancestral house on mortgage, taken loans from his friends and sold jewelry of his mother to tide over the financial crisis.

"I have set an example by returning the salary which I got along with money collected from the advertisement. Mithun Chakraborty had started to return the money only after ED and CBI increased the pressure, whereas I started way back in 2013," Ghosh wrote.

"Mithun da also did not complete the works for which the contracts were made. He returned the money which he got without doing his job," Ghosh's post on social media read further.