Kumartuli artisans seek 50% advance for Durga idols

Kolkata: The return of lockdown in different parts of Bengal has forced artisans of Kumartuli, the famed hub of clay modellers in the city, to ask for 50 per cent advance payment during booking of idols.

The government has clamped lockdown in the containment zones and extra measures are being taken to ensure the same twice a week till August end to check the spread of the contagion.

Durga Puja this year is likely to be much toned down one with the COVID-19 protocol in place and the organisers unwilling to spend as much as the earlier years. "We have unanimously decided to ask for a 50 per cent advance during booking so that we don't incur heavy losses as we have suffered after Cyclone Amphan and the lockdown since March end," a spokesman of 'Kumartuli Mritshilpi Samity' said.

Kanchi Paul, a prominent clay modeller of Kumartuli, said she has got bookings of 10 idols in the past one month and many others had called and told her that they will visit her studio once the lockdown is over.

"But we are insisting on payment of 50 per cent of the price of the idol as advance before sealing the order. This is important because we had suffered huge losses as all the finished Annapurna and Basanti idols for their respective pujas which took place in the end of March could not be sold as the pandemic had set in. Since we have made huge investments, we cannot take a chance," she said.

To a question, Paul said the bookings this time were far less than in other years.

"There has not been any booking for over 10 feet high idol. The price of an idol has been halved as both small and big puja organizers have been asking for low priced ones," famous clay modeller Prodyut Paul said.