Kumartuli artisans expect to give over 5K photo permission cards this yr

KOLKATA: The Kumartuly Mritsilpa Sanskrity Samity is expecting that over 5,000 Photo Permission Cards will be given this year. The card is given to photographers coming to Kumartuli for clicking pictures for their blogs or personal use.



These cards are given in exchange for money. There are two types of cards given by the Samity, which includes a Rs 50 challan covering the photographer for a month and Rs 100 challan for the entire season i.e. from Ganesh Puja to Kali Puja.

"We have already given out around 2,000 challans this year and are expecting the numbers to increase magnanimously as Durga Puja approaches. The money collected is used for the welfare of the artisans and their families in Kumartuli," Samity member Sujit Kumar Pal said.

A money collector from the Samity said that people come to Kumartuli for various reasons like buying idols, touring the place and research works, amongst others. Another big pull is photoshoots and blogging.

Many enthusiasts visit the idol makers' hub with their DSLR in groups to capture the essence of idol making.

The permit system at Kumartuli has been going on for years. In 2020, the money coming through challan had dried up as Covid-19 pandemic had restricted visitors to the place.