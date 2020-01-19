Kumarganj rape: Police produce charge-sheet in 11 days

BALURGHAT: After 11 days of the incident, police produced charge-sheet against the three accused of alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose charred body was discovered under a culvert by some pedestrians from Kumarganj on January 6.

"We have completed the process of collecting evidence and the charge-sheet was filed on time. The detailed investigation reports along with forensic evidence reports have been used. The statement of the victim's parents and brother was also recorded. The charge-sheet will be crucial to prove that it was a heinous crime," said a police officer. The government counsel of South Dinajpur district court Ritabrata Chakraborty said: "Police have produced the charge-sheet against the three accused in a very short time. Cases like 120B (criminal conspiracy), 376D (gangrape), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC have been brought against them."