Kumarganj rape case: Top cops, district officials visit SC & ST Commission in New Delhi

BALURGHAT: Top ranked officials from district administration and police were present before representatives of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission in New Delhi on Monday to intimate about progress of the rape and murder case of a 17-year-old girl whose charred body was discovered under a culvert by a group of pedestrians on January 6 from Kumarganj.



District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal said two officials, one each from district administration and police, attended the commission after they were summoned to receive information about the case.

An official source said deputy superintendent of police and investigating officer of the case Vinod Chettri was also present there along with two officials in New Delhi.

"The commission had earlier directed us to send representatives from administration and police to know about the progress of the case as the victim belonged to Scheduled Caste category. Our officials have produced the details about the case before the representatives of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission in New Delhi," Nirmal said.

The state government has handed over a cheque of Rs 4,12,500 as compensation to the girl's mother on January 11.