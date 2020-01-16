Kumarganj rape: Accused trio remanded to jail custody

BALURGHAT: The three accused who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl in Kumarganj, were produced at the District Additional and Sessions Judge Court on Wednesday afternoon.



The accused trio, namely Mahabur Mian, Pankaj Barman and Goutam Barman, were subsequently sent to jail custody till January 17.

"The police are being directed to produce the accused again on January 18. Initially the court had sentenced the trio to 10 days police remand after the petition was filed by police seeking police remand for further investigation. Police are investigating the case from all angles and the chargesheet will be produced soon as acknowledged by the investigating officer in court," said government counsel Ritabrata Chakraborty.

The accused were arrested on January 7 in connection with the case. The girl's charred body was discovered by a group of pedestrians on January 6 in the morning under a culvert. She had left home saying that she wanted to buy a dress from Fulbari.

Police interrogation has revealed the girl was in a relationship with Mahabur, who took her to a desolate place. They were joined by Pankaj and Goutam later. They raped and killed her and to destroy the evidence, they poured petrol on her and set the corpse ablaze.

The incident had subsequently triggered widespread rage and indignation. Students demanding exemplary punishment for the accused had blocked the National Highway at Fulbari.

It may be recalled that the state government had compensated the victim's family by giving a cheque of Rs 4,12,500. The bereaved family members had also attended the court for hearing last week and appealed for death sentence.