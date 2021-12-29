Kultali: Tiger captured after 6 days of toil

Kolkata: After six days the state Forest department was able to tranquilise the Royal Bengal Tiger that had sneaked into human habitat at Kultali in South 24-Parganas on Thursday late night. The big cat had continued to elude the Forest officials inspite of their hard efforts to trap or tranquilise it. The forest officials have decided to release the tiger in the Sunderban forest on Wednesday.



"The observation period in connection with its health condition is over and we have found that the adult male tiger is now 100 per cent fit. So it will be released on Wednesday," Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden said. The tiger according to Forest officials has been hiding in a dense bushy area at Dongajara—Mishrachowk area since Sunday.

"Our tranquilising teams fired two bullets — one at the tiger's neck and another at its leg and after sometime when it lost its senses, the animal was put inside a cage. At around 2 pm, when the tiger regained its senses it was offered food and it gleefully accepted the same considering the fact that it has been hungry for nearly six days. We will monitor the health

condition of the tiger and accordingly take a decision whether to continue with the treatment

or release the tiger," state

Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said.

The tiger has been kept under vigil inside the cage in which it was trapped onboard a boat on river Matla with veterinary doctor monitoring its health condition. There were slight injuries in one of its leg apart from which the full grown male tiger was found to be visibly in good health.

The forest officials had squeezed the area on Monday where the tiger has been hiding and had deployed two tranquilising teams on both sides. Two traps in the form of cages were also laid using goats as bait. Fire crackers were burst in an effort to frighten the tiger so that it moved and got trapped. But it didn't move until the operation was stalled in the evening. However, when the operation to tranquilise the tiger began on Tuesday morning, the tiger moved out of the hideout and was tranquilised.