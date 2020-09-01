Kudos! WBTC bus driver returns bag with valuables, cash

Kolkata: A Government bus driver returned a bag containing valuables and cash to the passenger who accidentally left it in the vehicle.



Laltu Biswas, the resident of Burdwan, had boarded the S7 bus (Garia to Howrah route) from Hazra at 12. 15 pm on Saturday.

"After getting down at Esplanade, I found that I had left my bag on the bus. The bag had important office documents and money. I immediately went to the Howrah bus stand and informed the WBTC officials about the missing bag," said Biswas.

WBTC officials contacted the S7 WBTC bus driver Sanjoy Kheyari and the bag was found in the bus.

"I am thankful to WBTC. On Sunday, officials returned the bag to me," Biswas said.