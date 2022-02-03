Krishnanagar: Two teachers of govt school clash over salary slip

KOLKATA: Two teachers of Krishnanagar Collegiate School got involved in a scuffle on Wednesday over an issue regarding salary slip.



According to sources, Nemai Majumdar, Geography teacher of the school recently approached the clerical staff asking for salary slip. It had been alleged that the concerned staff had denied the request. Majumdar also claimed that Monoranjan Biswas, headmaster of the school was not cooperating with him on several issues.

On Wednesday, protesting the acts by the headmaster, Majumdar sat in front of Biswas's room.

Meanwhile, a few reporters went to the school to witness the sanitisation programme. When they saw Majumdar sitting in front of the headmaster's room, they asked him about the cause.

When Biswas was asked, he stated that no such incident had happened which Majumdar was claiming.

Suddenly, the Geography teacher got angry and slapped the headmaster.

Soon, a scuffle broke out between them. Other teachers and non teaching staff of the school separated them.

Though the headmaster had claimed that there was no issue of non-cooperation from his side, other teachers dismissed his claims and alleged that Biswas did not cooperate with them.