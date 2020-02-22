Krishna Bose, 3-time MP, passes away

Kolkata: Krishna Bose, the three-time MP, educationist and veteran Trinamool Congress leader died at a private hospital on Saturday morning. She was cremated at Keoratala crematorium with full state honours.



She was 89 years old and is survived by her two sons Sumantra and Sugata and daughter Sharmila. Condoling her death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "Saddened by the death of Krishna Bose. She was an MP in 1996, 1998 and 1999. She was the chairperson of the Parliament's standing committee in External Affairs. She was the member of the Committee on Official Language. As the head of Netaji Research Bureau, she tried to spread the message of his nationalism." Banerjee went to Netaji Bhavan on Elgin Road to pay her last respect. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also went to pay his last respect to the departed soul at Netaji Bhavan.

Born in Dhaka in 1930, Bose did her post-graduation in English from Calcutta University. She was the Principal of Shivnath Shastri College. She was married to Dr Sisir Bose.

Remembering his mother noted historian and former Trinamool Congress MP Sugata Bose said: "She used to teach me when I was in school. What I am today is because of her."

Professor Suranjan Das, Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University said: "I came in contact with her since my student life. Her path-breaking research on Netaji and Indian National Movement will inspire the historians and the future students of history."

People from different walks of life started pouring into the private hospital off Eastern Metropolitan Bypass soon after the news of her death spread. Her mortal remains were taken to her south Kolkata residence and then kept at Netaji Bhavan. She was admitted to the hospital with age-related ailments and died on Saturday morning of a massive heart attack. Professors Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and Anuradha Lohia, Vice-Chancellor of Presidency University went to Netaji Bhavan to pay their last respect.

Sudip Banerjee who had worked with Bose as an MP said: "She had sound knowledge of India's foreign policy and took part in debates on External Affairs in Parliament.

Saugata Roy said: "With her death, an era came to an end." Sujan Chakraborty CPI(M) MLA said: "She had very cordial relations with the member of the opposition parties" while Adhir Chowdhury said: "She was an accomplished lady and would be remembered for motherly attitude and political courtesy." Bose was an accomplished singer in Hindusthani classical music. She was the niece of Nirad C Chaudhuri. She authored several books that included – An outsider in Politics, Emelie and Subhas, Last Addresses. She also wrote several books in Bengali of which the most popular ones are Charan Rekha Tobo, Prasango Subhachandra and Itihasher Sandhane.