Krishi Mela, a welfare step for farmers

Kolkata: State Agriculture department is all set to organise 'Krishi Mela' in all the districts to provide technical assistance to armers thereby improving the standard of living.



Farmers will be given training by the agriculture department officials so that they can increase their production by adopting various modern technologies. One of the main purposes behind organising 'Krishi Mela' is to give an opportunity to the farmers to discuss various issues with agricultural experts. The farmers will also be able to procure various equipment and apparatus at the 'Krishi Mela'. Agriculture department officials will also inform farmers about various loans which are offered by the state government.

Following the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction, the state agriculture department introduced various social schemes for the farmers. The state government has been providing loans to the farmers and also introduced crop insurance so that they can get money in cases of any damage to their crops.

State Agriculture department is also be providing loans to the farmers if they want to buy tractors and other machines. The farmers will get information on how to seek loan at the 'Krishi Mela'. The department will also put on display various produces cultivated by the farmers at these 'Krishi Mela' in the districts. It will serve as a platform where farmers will be able to interact with the experts and seek suggestions to increase their productions.

Bengal government had announced a crop insurance scheme called Bangla Shashya Bima (BSB).

The crop insurance scheme would be free of cost for the farmers since the government will pay the full premium. The crops that will come under insurance are aman paddy, aus paddy, jute and maize. Farmers who are taking loans and even those not taking loans can avail of the insurance.

Chief Minister had inaugurated a number of social schemes for increasing the income of farmers. After the schemes were introduced, their incomes increased almost three times without adding up to production costs.

State Agriculture minister has already inaugurated the 'Krishi Mela' in Birbhum's Suri. A similar fair will be held in other districts as well.