KPC Medical College under fire again over 'botched' surgery

Kolkata: The family members of a 65-year-old woman from Birbhum have brought charges of glaring medical negligence against KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur and registered a complaint at the local police station regarding the same.



The hospital allegedly conducted a botched cataract surgery in the left eye of the elderly woman, which eventually led to the loss of her vision in the left eye.

The victim, identified as Jhunu Dutta and her family members have subsequently gone through a harrowing experience in the past few days. They have also appealed to the state government to take steps against those who are found to be responsible for the loss of her vision.

The victim's son Raja Dutta said that they would also register a complaint with the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC). It was set up following the instruction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, to fix accountability of private hospitals.

The KPC Medical College and Hospital authorities have constituted a 7-member team to probe the alleged medical negligence. They have assured that action would be taken against those who will be found guilty.

A senior official of the hospital said that the patient had developed infection after the cataract surgery and added that a patient who has been suffering from diabetes is always vulnerable to infection.

The official, however, claimed that there had apparently been no fault on the part of the doctors during the surgery. "The matter would come up after the probe is carried out," the official said.

"I was admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital under Dr Partha Pratim Mondal and the cataract surgery was carried out on my left eye on January 11. Within a few hours of removing the cover of the left eye, I felt pain and it got infected. The doctor did not come to visit me despite repeated pleas. When he finally came he said that this is quite common. On January 17, I went to another private eye hospital in Rajarhat, where the doctors had to remove my left eye as it had developed serious infection. I want justice," the victim woman said.

The family members of the victim said that if the accused doctor denies the allegation, they would take legal action against him.