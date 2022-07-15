KP to launch tab to report cyber crime on its website
KOLKATA: Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Thursday said that soon people can report a cyber crime directly to the police by clicking on a tab 'Report a Cyber Crime' which will be available in the Kolkata Police website.
He further informed that the Cyber Crime police station has started a Twitter handle as well where people can inform about any sort of cyber crime.
Goyal on Thursday said that they are investigating some cases about the Chinese loan applications using which several people are getting duped. "In connection with the cases several people have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bengal. We have also found some link in Nepal and Dubai as well," he said.
CP also informed that in the name of providing loan in cheap rate, the scammers are taking control of the smartphone using remote access application. Through the applicant's smartphone, the scammers get hold of the entire contact list. Later the accused persons use the profile pictures on the Whatsapp of the applicant and extort money by morphing the pictures.
Apart from Goyal, Joint CP, Crime, Murlidhar said that at present around 12 such cases are being investigated by the Kolkata Police. Police also informed that the money cheated from people are getting credited in rented bank accounts about which the original holder is completely unknown.
