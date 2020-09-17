Koushik Chaki, Rezaul Karim, Ainul Haque join TMC

Kolkata: Dr Koushik Chaki and Dr Rezaul Karim along with Ainul Haque, former CPI(M) leader from east Burdwan joined Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.



Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general handed over the party flag to them and welcomed them to the party at a function at Trinamool Bhavan.

Dr Chaki, a well known medical practitioner and a clinical cardiologist was the founder of secretary, West Bengal Doctors' Forum (WBDF). He is the in-charge of Protocol Monitoring Committee, Covid of the state government.

Dr Karim was the founder president of WBDF. He was engaged with UNICEF in fighting Covid at the grassroot level in the state.

Ainul Haq was a very powerful CPI(M) leader of east Burdwan and a close associate of the former state Industry minister Nirupam Sen. He joined the student politics in 1955. He was the chairman of Burdwan Municipality from 2003- 2013. He joined BJP in 2019.

Sunder Paswan, a former BJP leader is a teacher at Budbud Hindi High School. He was the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janta Mazdoor Trade Union Council.