Korai mishap: Several trains to Odisha, South cancelled

KOLKATA: Several trains from Bengal to Puri (Odisha) and some parts of South India were cancelled on Monday following the derailment of a goods train at Korai station of Odisha's Bhadrak-Kapilas section of East Coast Railway.



Eight wagons of a goods train from Dangoaposi moving towards Chatrapur got derailed about 6:44 am on Monday.

The ECR has made arrangements for the stranded passengers. The diverted trains like 18046 Hydrabad Shalimar East Coast Express, 22852 Bangalore-Santragachi Express, 22641 Trivandrum-Shalimar Express, and 12864 Bangalore-Howrah Express, amongst others will run via Jakhapura and Jaroli routes and will accommodate the stranded passengers at Haridaspur and Jakhapura.

Out of 14 derailed wagons, five wagons have been cleared from the track. Three people have lost their lives and two people were seriously injured, amongst them one is a child.

The South Eastern Railway (SER) announced the cancellation of six trains on Monday including Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Dhauli Express, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express, Howrah-Sir M Visvesvaranya AC Express, Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express, Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, and Bhubaneswar-Balasore Special.

They have declared short termination of five trains on Monday and diversion of sixteen trains.