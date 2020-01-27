KoPT scripts history by being part of 71st R-Day parade in New Delhi

Kolkata: The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) scripted history when its tableau was showcased at the 71st Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Sunday.



"The tableau of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, till recently known as Kolkata Port Trust, under the Ministry of Shipping, was a representation of the theme – Glorious Past Vibrant Future. The 150-year-old port began its journey on October 17, 1870. After the beginning of the docks at Kolkata, the first ship that arrived at Kidderpore Dock was in 1892. Since then, Kolkata Port has witnessed stages of modernisation and is today equipped with the latest technology in cargo handling and riverine navigation enabling it to service even cape-sized vessels," a senior official of KoPT said.

The front portion of the tableau was a heritage replica of an old ship, reminiscent of the ships that arrived at the time of the formation of the first docks.

It showed the labourers (then called 'coolies') loading and unloading goods (the figures are miniature fibreglass-make human figures).

It also showed a replica of the historic lighthouse and clock tower, that symbolised the passage of time and the glorious riverine journey of India's oldest port in existence.

The middle portion focused on the Howrah Bridge. The 200-tonne capacity cantilever crane came next which is another handling appliance of the port that played a vital role in handling imports for the heavy engineering industry, and most recently the Delhi Metro coaches.

Its movement was shown in the animation. At the rear, another engineering marvel, the motorised Bascule Bridge at Kidderpore Docks featured through animation. The figure of a modern-day pilot was seen looking out towards the shore.

It may be mentioned that KoPT ranks third in container handling and first in coking coal among all Indian ports.